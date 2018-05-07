CHESAPEAKE, Va., (WVEC) -- Hundreds of people are expected to gather Sunday to remember a 15-year-old boy who died after a motorcycle wreck on June 30.

Police said James Januska, Jr. passed away on July 1.

Officers said that Januska was a passenger on a motorcycle that was traveling in the 1700 block of Mount Pleasant Rd. on June 30 shortly before 6:15 p.m. The driver of a car that was heading the other direction made a left-hand turn in front of the motorcycle. The car and the bike collided. Januska and the man who was driving the motorcycle were thrown from the bike. The man had serious injuries but survived. Januska died at the hospital.

Facebook event page for Januska memorial service

A Facebook event page said that Januska's memorial service would take place July 8 at 5 p.m. at Harvest Assembly of God, 525 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. The event organizer wrote: "Jimmy loved the Cleveland Browns, the Philadelphia Eagles and the color red. If you have any of these jerseys or any red shirts in your closet, please consider wearing them. If you have another sports jersey or shirt that’s okay, wear it :-) Regardless of your wardrobe choice, let’s unite this Sunday and celebrate Jimmy’s life together."

A gofundme page was set up to help the Januska Family with medical and burial costs. The page said that Januska's parents "donated his organs to provide the gift of life to others."

The woman who was driving the car was not hurt.

Senior Police Officer Leo Kosinski said charges could be brought against the driver depending on the outcome of the Chesapeake Police Department's investigation.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC