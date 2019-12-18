CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Mexican man was sentenced on Tuesday to 13 months in prison for illegal re-entry by a previously deported alien.

Court documents said 50-year-old Juan Navarro-Hernandez of Guanajuato, Mexico, was deported from the United States at taxpayer expense in February 2001.

Sometime later, Navarro-Hernandez snuck back into the United States again, and on May 19, 2019, Navarro-Hernandez was found unlawfully in the United States when he was arrested by Chesapeake Police for driving under the influence (DUI). Navarro-Hernandez has a total of seven convictions in Virginia for DUI.

“Juan Navarro-Hernandez has a staggering seven DUI convictions,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This is precisely the type of defendant and criminal immigration case we are focused on here in EDVA. Those who illegally enter the United States, and then choose to commit further crimes here, pose a great danger to the safety of our communities. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and immigration authorities to prosecute and remove these criminals from our communities.”