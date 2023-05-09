Several minors detained after Chesapeake police pursue stolen vehicle through Portsmouth, Suffolk

A spokesman with the Chesapeake Police Department said it all started at 4:14 a.m. Tuesday when an officer spotted a stolen vehicle.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several people were taken into custody early Tuesday morning after leading Chesapeake police on a pursuit through three cities.

A spokesman with the Chesapeake Police Department said it all started at 4:14 a.m. when an officer spotted a stolen vehicle near Deep Creek Boulevard and Gilmerton Road.

When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, it took off and police chased after, the spokesman said. The chase went through Porstmouth and Suffolk, before ending in a vehicle collision.

Just as officers were losing sight of the vehicle, it crashed into a vehicle that was ulling out of the Amazon Warehouse parking lot on Northgate Commerce Parkway.

Police took several juveniles into custody at the scene of the crash.