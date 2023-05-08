x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Chesapeake

Missing 16-year-old Chesapeake girl found safe in New Jersey

Chesapeake police said Destiny Ayala-Patterson, 16, was last seen leaving Indian River High School on March 28.
Credit: Joe Patterson

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 16-year-old girl from Chesapeake who was last seen in March was found safe in Trenton, New Jersey, police said Monday.

According to Chesapeake police, 16-year-old Destiny Ayala-Patterson was last seen leaving Indian River High School in a sedan around 1 p.m. on March 28.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, Ayala-Patterson was found with help from the U.S. Marshals Service. Police are working with Child Protection Services to make sure she gets back safely.

This is a developing story. Follow 13News Now for updates.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

DRIVE SMART Virginia teaches Chesapeake teens why distracted, impaired driving is dangerous

Before You Leave, Check This Out