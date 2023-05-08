Missing 16-year-old Chesapeake girl found safe in New Jersey

Chesapeake police said Destiny Ayala-Patterson, 16, was last seen leaving Indian River High School on March 28.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 16-year-old girl from Chesapeake who was last seen in March was found safe in Trenton, New Jersey, police said Monday.

According to Chesapeake police, 16-year-old Destiny Ayala-Patterson was last seen leaving Indian River High School in a sedan around 1 p.m. on March 28.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, Ayala-Patterson was found with help from the U.S. Marshals Service. Police are working with Child Protection Services to make sure she gets back safely.