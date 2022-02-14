Have you seen him? Missing Chesapeake man needs medication

Police said Rogelio Sahagun Delarosa, 74, left his home on Feb. 13, and hadn't come back. He needs medicine for diabetes daily.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said it was searching for a man who was missing and in need of medication.

A spokesman for the department said Rogelio Sahagun Delarosa, 74, left his home on Old Greenbrier Road just before 9 a.m. on Feb. 13 and didn't come back.

He told his wife he was heading towards a friend's house in the Azalea Gardens section of Norfolk. Delarosa didn't reach that house.

He last was spotted around 9:40 a.m. Monday in Virginia Beach, on I-264 near the Newtown Road exit.

Delarosa is 5'4" tall, weighs about 160 lbs and has salt and pepper hair, with dark eyes. He doesn't have any teeth. He left his home wearing a blue jacket, dark pants and brown shoes, riding a silver bicycle.

He needs daily medicine for diabetes and doesn't speak English. The police department said he might have dementia.