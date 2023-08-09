Missing Chesapeake man last seen on Labor Day

A relative of Torbert Gilliam reported him missing on Friday, but the 64-year-old hasn't been seen since Monday, September 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are asking for your help to find a missing man.

A relative of Torbert Gilliam reported him missing on Friday, but the 64-year-old hasn't been seen since Monday, September 4. He was last seen walking on foot in the 5100 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, near Raby Road.

Police say Gilliam, who goes by the nickname Abdullah, needs medication. He is about 5'6" tall weighs 160 pounds, and has gray hair and a scar on his forehead.