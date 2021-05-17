Missing Chesapeake woman found dead; homicide investigation underway

Laura Miles' body was found in a wooded area in the 4600 block of Taylor Road, hours after she was reported missing.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake say they have found the body of a missing woman, and a homicide investigation is now underway.

Authorities said 61-year-old Laura Miles disappeared Monday morning. Her vehicle was found unoccupied away from her home and workplace in an area she normally didn't frequent.

On Monday evening, police said Miles' body was found in a wooded area in the 4600 block of Taylor Road. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time and ask if you know anything that can help detectives, to please call the Chesapeake Investigations Section at 757-382-6251.