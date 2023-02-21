MISSING: Chesapeake police search for woman last seen on Valentine's Day

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is searching for a woman who was last seen on February 14.
According to police, Alicia Brown, 48, has not been in contact with her family since Valentine's Day.
She was last seen in the 1000 block of Land of Promise Road.
Brown is Hispanic, roughly 5'3" tall and has shoulder-length brown hair.
She also has a lion tattoo on her arm and a tattoo of a mermaid on her leg.
If you have seen her or have any information about her disappearance, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or 911.