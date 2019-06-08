CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are working to track down a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell us that Kathryn C. Tiernan was last seen leaving her home on Grand Isle Drive at 1 p.m.

She was wearing a pink shirt and gray pajama pants at the time.

Tiernan is described as a mixed-race female, 5'11", 200 pounds, brown eyes and long black hair. She has a mental disability that requires supervision, but she is high-functioning.

If anyone has any information on Ms. Tiernan, please call the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161.