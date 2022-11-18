Missing Chesapeake teen may be hitchhiking to Richmond: Police

According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., 13-year-old Jennifer Saltzman was last seen riding her bike around 4:30 p.m. in the Western Branch area of the city.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are searching for a missing teen Friday night.

According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., 13-year-old Jennifer Saltzman was last seen riding her bike around 4:30 p.m. in the Western Branch area of the city.

Police said Jennifer's family believes she may have tried to hitchhike or bus to Richmond.

Jennifer is 5'3" and 130 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.