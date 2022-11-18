x
Chesapeake

Missing Chesapeake teen may be hitchhiking to Richmond: Police

According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., 13-year-old Jennifer Saltzman was last seen riding her bike around 4:30 p.m. in the Western Branch area of the city.
Credit: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are searching for a missing teen Friday night. 

Police said Jennifer's family believes she may have tried to hitchhike or bus to Richmond. 

Jennifer is 5'3" and 130 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

If anybody has seen Jennifer or has any information about where she is, please call the Chesapeake police at (757)382-6161.

