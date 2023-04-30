Police searching for missing woman in Chesapeake

The Chesapeake Police Department said 29-year-old Victoria Addison was last seen in the Great Bridge area of the city around 12 p.m. on April 28.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is asking for help to find a woman who hasn't been seen since Friday.

They say 29-year-old Victoria Addison was last seen in the Great Bridge area of the city around 12 p.m. on April 28. Addison is described as being 4'11" tall and weighing about 188 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair with red and gray tips.

Police are worried about her safety, as they said she is diagnosed with high-functioning autism and no one has been able to make contact with her.