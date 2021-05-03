x
Chesapeake Police ask for help to find missing and endangered woman

Police say Yahmise Bordies left in her Mini Cooper with NC plates HJP 8123, and she could be armed.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who had threatened to self-harm.

A missing person's report was made Thursday afternoon for 29-year-old Yahmise Bordies, who lives in the 1000 block of Robert Welch Lane.

Bordies' husband told police she left behind a suicide note at their home and drove away in their gray 2005 Mini Cooper with license plate HJP 8123. 

The husband told police she may be armed with a .380 semi-automatic handgun.

Police say Bordies' cell phone last pinged in the City of Hampton just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

If you have any information on Yahmise Bordies' whereabouts of if you've seen her car, please contact your local authorities or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

