Missing elderly man from Chesapeake found dead in car

A man who went missing from Chesapeake several months ago was found dead in his car on August 6.

Walter Agee, 83, left his home on Tree Duck Court, heading for a hardware store on April 6. That was the last time he was seen, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

According to Agee's family, he had Alzheimer's disease and other medical conditions, so he didn't leave his home often and only made short, occasional trips.

Agee was reported missing shortly thereafter, along with his gold Nissan Quest van.

On August 6, his van was found near the intersection of I-464 and Poindexter Street.

According to police, it had run off the road and into the bushes, so it hadn't been easily seen by nearby drivers.

Inside the van, remains were found.