Missing, endangered man with dementia last seen near Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake

Walter Agee last was seen leaving his home on April 6 driving a gold 2002 Nissan Quest. Officers believe he was driving toward Battlefield Boulevard North.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Senior Alert was issued for a man from Chesapeake who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said 82-year-old Walter Stoner Agee last was seen leaving his home on Tree Duck Court around noon on April 6.

He was driving a gold 2002 Nissan Quest with Virginia tags UBN-7733. The van has a black scratch on the passenger side door.

He is believed to have been driving toward Battlefield Boulevard North.

Police said Agee suffers from dementia and other medical conditions which require medication that he did not have with him when he disappeared.

Agee is about 6’4” tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray/balding hair. He was last seen wearing a button-down shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you've seen Walter Agee or know where he may be, you're asked to contact Det. S. Weir directly at 757-382-6510, or Chesapeake Dispatch at 757-382-6161.