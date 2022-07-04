x
Chesapeake

Missing, endangered man with dementia last seen near Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake

Walter Agee last was seen leaving his home on April 6 driving a gold 2002 Nissan Quest. Officers believe he was driving toward Battlefield Boulevard North.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Senior Alert was issued for a man from Chesapeake who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said 82-year-old Walter Stoner Agee last was seen leaving his home on Tree Duck Court around noon on April 6.

He was driving a gold 2002 Nissan Quest with Virginia tags UBN-7733. The van has a black scratch on the passenger side door.

He is believed to have been driving toward Battlefield Boulevard North.

Credit: Stock photo provided by Chesapeake Police Department
A stock photo of a Nissan Quest

Police said Agee suffers from dementia and other medical conditions which require medication that he did not have with him when he disappeared.

Agee is about 6’4” tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray/balding hair. He was last seen wearing a button-down shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Credit: Chesapeake Police Dept.
Walter Agee

If you've seen Walter Agee or know where he may be, you're asked to contact Det. S. Weir directly at 757-382-6510, or Chesapeake Dispatch at 757-382-6161. 

You also can call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

