Missing Tennessee man's vehicle spotted in Chesapeake

David Dareing left a sober living facility on August 1 to visit his brother in Richmond. He hasn't been heard from since, but his vehicle was seen in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Knoxville, Tennessee man who hasn't been seen since early August may be in the Hampton Roads area, investigators said.

Knoxville Police said 53-year-old David Edward Dareing left a sober living facility on Aug. 1 to visit his brother in Richmond, Virginia.

Police said Dareing hasn't made contact with family since he left the facility, and his bank account hasn't been accessed since Aug. 10. His vehicle, a white 2005 Land Rover with Texas tags NTL-0553, was last seen in the 4400 block of South Military Highway in Chesapeake on Aug. 6.

Investigators said Dareing could be back in Knoxville or still in Virginia.

Dareing is approximately 6'2" and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and a beard.