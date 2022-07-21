Missing man left home July 14, Chesapeake police say he could have gone to Williamsburg

Marcus Young, 27, left home on July 14 to work a DoorDash shift. He texted loved ones for a few days, but hasn't been seen since. Call police if you know anything.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police officers are asking people to be on the lookout for a man who was last seen by his family on Thursday, July 14.

Police say Marcus Young, 27, left his Pine Grove Lane home that day to work a DoorDash shift. He later texted his loved ones that he was planning to visit a friend in Williamsburg, and would come back on Friday.

The last time anyone heard from him was on July 16 by text.

The police department said he's been feeling depressed lately.

When he left home, Young was wearing black shorts, a blue t-shirt, black high top Vans and a black hat.

He's driving a 2013 Toyota Scion with the license plate 1876XD.