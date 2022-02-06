Mobile home fire in Chesapeake displaces family

The two adults who were living there were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

The Chesapeake Fire Department was on the scene of a mobile home fire off of Campostella Road this afternoon.

According to a statement from officials, firefighters got the call at 2:03 p.m. that there was a residence with a fire in the bedroom in the Midway Mobile Home Park.

The fire was put out several minutes later, but it had caused extensive damage.

The two adults who were living there were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.