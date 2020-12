About 6,228 homes in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake are without power, according to the Dominion Energy outage map.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — About 6,228 homes in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake are without power, according to the Dominion Energy outage map.

The map shows crews have been dispatched to the area and an estimated time of restoration between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

13News Now has reached out to Dominion Energy for an update on when power will be restored.