Motorcycle clubs, community holds fundraiser for historic Chesapeake church destroyed by fire

The historic Gabriel Chapel A.M.E Zion Church was destroyed when a lightning strike sparked a fire on Aug. 28.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hampton Roads motorcycle clubs and community members held a group ride and fundraiser to help restore a historic Chesapeake church destroyed by a fire in late August.

The Kingz Riders of South Chesapeake and Hampton Roads Buffalo Soldier Riders rode from Bayside Harley-Davidson in Portsmouth to St. Grace Holiness Church Of Deliverance in Chesapeake on Saturday.

The fire forced the bell tower to tumble down, but the Chesapeake Fire Department and members of the church saved the church bell. They were also able to save what was left of the stained glass window.

The church congregation with the help of the community and the motorcycle clubs is rebuilding the church.