Motorcyclist arrested, charged after reaching 112 mph during pursuit on I-64 in Chesapeake

Virginia State Police said Bishop T. Babb, 24, of Virginia Beach led a police pursuit that started on Interstate 64 and ended in a crash near George Washington Hwy.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from June 16, 2021.

A Virginia Beach man is being charged for motor vehicle violations after leading police on a high-speed chase in Chesapeake Tuesday night.

Virginia State Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Oct. 26 around 8:20 p.m. after someone was seen speeding on a motorcycle in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64, at the 288-mile marker.

Officers said they attempted to stop 24-year-old Bishop Timothy Babb, the driver of a 2003 Kawasaki 450 motorcycle, but he refused to pull over.

The driver sped off and crossed over the high-rise bridge, reaching up to 112 mph while weaving in and out of other vehicles.

Babb continued traveling eastbound and took the 296 exit onto George Washington Highway. He then lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the road and hit a jersey wall.

Police said Babb was arrested and then taken to Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Once he was released from the hospital he was taken to the Chesapeake City Jail.

He is facing several felony charges including the Removal of a Serial Number from a Firearm and Forged License Plates.