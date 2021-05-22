Motorcyclist dies at hospital following crash on Kempsville Road in Chesapeake

Chesapeake police said a man died in the hospital after crashing on a motorcycle in the 100 block of Kempsville Road. It happened in the front yard of a residence.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police said a man died after being in a vehicle crash near the Great Bridge Bypass Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said they got a call on Saturday, May 22 around 3:06 p.m. about a single-vehicle crash that happened in the 100 block of Kempsville Road.

According to officers, a motorcycle was headed east on Kempsville Rd. and ran off the road towards the right. This was when it crashed in the front yard of an individual's home.

A man, the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He died there.

The crash is under investigation at this time.