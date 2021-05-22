Motorcyclist dies at hospital following crash on Kempsville Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police said a man died after being in a vehicle crash near the Great Bridge Bypass Saturday afternoon.
Authorities said they got a call on Saturday, May 22 around 3:06 p.m. about a single-vehicle crash that happened in the 100 block of Kempsville Road.
According to officers, a motorcycle was headed east on Kempsville Rd. and ran off the road towards the right. This was when it crashed in the front yard of an individual's home.
A man, the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He died there.
The crash is under investigation at this time.
Detectives are seeking answers from anyone who may have witnessed the crash and said to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.