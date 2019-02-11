CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The National Weather Service in Wakefield confirmed a tornado touched down in Chesapeake on Friday morning.

In a tweet, the organization said an EF1 tornado had maximum winds of 90 to 95 miles per hour, a path width of about 200 yards, and it traveled about 5 miles.

RELATED: Severe storms, strong winds cause outages, road closures in Hampton Roads

The NWS said the tornado initially touched down in Chesapeake near Benefit Road around 12:55 a.m. on Friday. The circulation moved rapidly to the east-northeast. It caused EF0 damage with numerous trees uprooted or large branches snapped off.

The most significant damage happened along Dewald Road. The National Weather Service said several large hardwood trees were uprooted and a camper was destroyed. Some roof, shingle, and spouting damage was also done to some homes in the area.

The tornado then lifted before it reached Route 169.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF Scale) classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0: Weak 65 to 85 mph

EF1: Weak 86 to 110 mph

EF2: Strong 111 to 135 mph

EF3: Strong 136 to 165 mph

EF4: Violent 166 to 200 mph

EF5: Violent >200 mph

The tornado did not cause any injuries.

There were tornado warnings issued early Friday morning in Norfolk and Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach.

After the storm late Thursday into early Friday morning, thousands of homes on the Peninsula and the Southside were without power.

The wind alone caused damage throughout the area.

RELATED: 'It's an absolute miracle' | Homes destroyed after waterspout comes ashore in Emerald Isle

The National Weather Service confirmed another EF1 tornado during the same storm touched down in southwest Mecklenburg County, Virginia. It had maximum winds or 85 to 90 miles per hour with a path width of 100 yards.