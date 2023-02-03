Navy captain reads to Chesapeake kindergarten students for 'Read Across America' Day

This is the second year Navy captains have been invited to the Chesapeake classroom, and school leaders say it will not be the last time.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Swapping sailor duties for classroom reading, Commanding Officer Matt Frauenzimmer captivated a class of kindergarten students with his rendition of 'The Book With No Pictures.'

"It's always a hit," Frauenzimmer said.

"You can ask my staff; this is easily the highlight of my day when I get to come here."

This is the second time Frauenzimmer and several Navy leaders spent a morning at Grassfield Elementary School in Chesapeake, telling stories to the youngest students to inspire their love of reading.

It's all part of celebrating "Read Across America" Day. The day is always celebrated on March 2nd, Dr. Seuss' birthday, and is meant to give incentive to all children to continue reading books.

For this event, a spokesperson for Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads says Navy leaders reading to children strengthens and enhances the relationship between the military and the schools, gives back to the community and puts a smile on the children’s faces.

As a father himself, Frauenzimmer said this day means a little extra to him.

"It just makes me so happy; I get help them on that path and reading is a lifelong hobby that I'd love to get these kids interested in," he said.

Frauenzimmer then gifted his book to the kindergarten class and received a thank-you card in return.

School staffers say they will continue to celebrate reading all year long.