Nearly $60k raised in reward money so far to find person responsible for killing Chesapeake 8-year-old

Chesapeake police are still trying to find the driver that hit and killed 8-year-old Forrest Hooper.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are still trying to find the driver that hit and killed 8-year-old Forrest Hooper.

In the hours since then, the community has raised thousands of dollars in reward money to get justice for Hooper’s family. By 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Cilento said the community had raised $59,000.

“This person, they are going to get caught eventually,” said Matthew Cilento, the owner of Hickory Towing. “I am confident of that.”

Investigators said a driver hit Hooper on Battlefield Boulevard South on Tuesday around 4:15 p.m., but didn’t stop. They said the boy died at the hospital.

Cilento started raising the reward money for any information that leads to an arrest.

“I think it effects everyone in the community,” he said. “I think everyone wants to help out which is evident from all the social media messages I have gotten today.”

People from all over Hampton Roads are pitching in.

Arliss Orem with Travis Specialized Transport in Virginia Beach said he was eager to help.

“Someone has decided that his being wasn’t worth owning the responsibility for whatever happened,” Orem said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Down the street from the incident, jars sit on the checkout counter at Chubby’s to raise money for Hooper’s family.

“What do you do, how can you help,” said Chad Mapes, the owner of Chubby’s. “Anyway you can help, anything.”

Mapes said he’d like to hear community members if they have more fundraising ideas.

“These are the families and the kids that we see every day, every year,” Mapes said. “Not just this season, but the last 16 seasons we have watched families come and grow.”

Cilento said he gave investigators security footage and urges the driver to contact police.

“Just come forward, if you made a mistake come forward,” Cilento said. “They are willing to work with people that made a mistake."

This Sunday, Cilento said he’s holding a fundraiser across the street from Hickory Towing from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. to benefit the Hooper family. The address is 1740 Battlefield Boulevard.