New COVID-19 jail unit opens in Chesapeake, following concerning results from facility-wide testing

The Chesapeake Correctional Center had an increased number of inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus and they are being moved to a separate facility.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After a coronavirus outbreak happened at a Chesapeake jail, one sheriff devised a plan to open a separate unit away from the general population.

Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan from the Chesapeake Correctional Center opened a COVID-19 unit where the inmates who tested positive for the virus were moved to.

“From the beginning, we have been hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” said Sheriff O’Sullivan. “This is our first outbreak. Our COVID-unit is now open and staffed. With the help of many city and state agencies, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, we are safely providing the best possible medical care.”

Results from the facility-wide sweep showed that there were 140 additional inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus, totaling the jail's COVID-19 cases from inmates to 232.

The sheriff's office and the Virginia Department of Health conducted the tests on Nov. 21. They said out of the 1,219 people who were tested, 859 of them were inmates and 360 of them were correctional staff and sworn court personnel.

Sheriff O'Sullivan received clearance from the Virginia Department of Corrections back in April when the pandemic originally hit, to turn their other auxiliary building behind the old facility into a separate space for infected inmates.

On a daily average, there are about 985 offenders at the jail, causing the infection rate to be around 23 percent.

There were also four deputies who had the virus, the sheriff said.

CSO staff has increased cleaning and sanitation efforts in all of the buildings. All employees are required to have a daily temperature and symptom check when they go into work.

They also have to let personnel know if they've been in contact with an infected individual, and will have to be tested for COVID-19 immediately while staying home to quarantine.

Every offender has to have a medical screening upon their arrival of being booked into the jail, and new inmates must undergo a 14-day quarantine before joining the rest of the group.

All inmates must wear a mask anytime they aren't in their housing unit and all employees must wear them during their shifts.

As an effort to limit exposure, the Chesapeake Correctional Center is closed to the public and some inmate programs have been suspended. In-person visits are not allowed and all visits must be made by video.