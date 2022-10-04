New ICU tower at Chesapeake Regional to offer high-quality care

With 30 ICU beds across roughly 72,000 square feet, the latest addition to the campus will help patients and their families.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Nearly three years ago, the Chesapeake Regional Healthcare Center broke ground on the beginning of its $85 million expansion project to create a more comprehensive facility.

Now, the hospital system preparing to reveal its new Intensive Care Unit, which is located inside the Richard S. Bray Critical Care Tower on the North Battlefield Boulevard campus.

“This Critical Care Tower is a monumental accomplishment in our Master Facility Expansion project,” said Reese Jackson, president & CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

With 30 ICU beds, upgraded technology, a new cardiac diagnostic space and more surgical opportunities, hospital leaders are hoping that this new tower will bring a higher, more accessible level of care to the area.

“The new tower adds approximately 72,000 square feet of space above the existing structure and signifies the beginning of a new era of care at Chesapeake Regional," Jackson said.