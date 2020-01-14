New order issued in Chesapeake OBGYN case

Javaid Perwaiz is facing federal charges. As he prepares for his trial, a judge on Tuesday laid out the rules for using medical records as part of his defense.

There are new developments in the case of an OBGYN accused of performing unneeded surgeries on women in Chesapeake.

Javaid Perwaiz is facing federal charges. As he prepares for his trial, a judge on Tuesday laid out the rules for using medical records as part of his defense.

Because medical records are sensitive, private information, the judge issued an order that makes it clear only Perwaiz, his lawyers, and people working for him on the case can look at those documents and that they cannot be copied.

The goal is to protect the victims in the case.

Perwaiz is facing numerous charges including healthcare fraud, aggravated identity theft, false statements related to healthcare matters and forfeiture.

According to court documents, Perwaiz recorded in medical records that patients made reports of health complaints that they never actually voiced to him and sought out particular reproductive surgeries.