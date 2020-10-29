New Poindexter Street Bridge in South Norfolk opens to traffic

The new Poindexter Street Bridge in Historic South Norfolk serves as a replacement for the 22nd Street Bridge, which closed in 2018.

The new Poindexter Street Bridge in Historic South Norfolk opens to traffic today, Chesapeake officials said.

The bridge officially opens to traffic at 10 a.m. Thursday. The bridge serves as a replacement for the 22nd Street Bridge, which closed in 2018 after 80 years of service.

The new bridge "reestablishes a vital transportation link between South Norfolk in Chesapeake and the neighboring Berkley community in Norfolk to the east," Chesapeake said in a tweet.

A formal dedication ceremony will be scheduled in the near future.