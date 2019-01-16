CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say a three-vehicle crash involving a small bus took place on South Military Highway Wednesday afternoon.

Chesapeake Police responded to the crash at 2:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of S. Military Hwy.

Investigators determined that one car was traveling on Greenbrier Parkway headed towards Virginia Beach when another car pulled out in front of it from a car dealership.

That crash caused one car to lose control and cross the median into oncoming traffic where it struck a Sentara bus traveling on S. Military Hwy. toward Greenbrier Parkway.

The bus then lost control and hit the wall of a Rancho Grande Restaurant.

Nine people in total sustained non-life threatening injuries and the restaurant sustained damage to its front wall.

The crash is still under investigation and police say charges could be brought forth from the result.