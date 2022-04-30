No injuries after fire at Great Bridge Middle School in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story on firefighter training that aired on October 7, 2021.
The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the scene of a commercial structure fire at Great Bridge Middle School on Saturday.
A news release stated that dispatch got the first fire alarm alert from inside the school at 7:45 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke inside the school. While more units responded, they located fire inside the shipping and receiving room of the school.
Firefighters forced entry through a steel door to get to the fire, which was caused by pallets of paper.
A second alarm was activated, and firefighters stretched hose lines inside the school to make sure the fire had not spread.
The fire was under control by 8:30 a.m., and no one was injured or inside the school when it happened.
Norfolk Fire & Rescue also responded to help ventilate the building after the flames were extinguished.
Chesapeake Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire at this time.
It has not yet been determined whether this will impact students and staff in the coming days.