No injuries after fire at Great Bridge Middle School in Chesapeake

The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the scene of a commercial structure fire at Great Bridge Middle School on Saturday.

A news release stated that dispatch got the first fire alarm alert from inside the school at 7:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke inside the school. While more units responded, they located fire inside the shipping and receiving room of the school.

Firefighters forced entry through a steel door to get to the fire, which was caused by pallets of paper.

A second alarm was activated, and firefighters stretched hose lines inside the school to make sure the fire had not spread.

The fire was under control by 8:30 a.m., and no one was injured or inside the school when it happened.

Norfolk Fire & Rescue also responded to help ventilate the building after the flames were extinguished.

Chesapeake Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire at this time.