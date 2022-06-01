No one injured after warehouse fire in Chesapeake, officials say

The department said it got the report of the fire, located at 1958 Diamond Hill Road in the Portlock section of the city.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department said no one was injured after a warehouse at TFC Recycling caught on fire Wednesday morning.

The department said it got the report of the fire, located at 1958 Diamond Hill Road in the Portlock section of the city, shortly after 11 a.m.

Employees told dispatchers there was heavy smoke in one of several warehouses on the property. The building was evacuated, and all employees were accounted for.

Three minutes after being dispatched, firefighters showed up and saw smoke coming from several bay doors of a large warehouse. They found a fire in one of the cardboard bunkers, which also extended to a conveyor system.

The fire was under control shortly after 11:50 a.m. TFC Recycling officials haven't looked at how extensively the equipment was damaged yet, but the processing of recyclable materials won't be affected.