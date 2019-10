CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Northbound Route 168 Chesapeake Expressway is closed before Exit 12 at Kempsville Road due to a vehicle fire, Chesapeake police said.

First responders are on the scene.

There is no information on when it will reopen.

Viewer Eric Steven Babcock Jr. shared photos from the scene of the fire to 13News Now's Facebook page.

Eric Steven Babcock Jr. / Facebook

