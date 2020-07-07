x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

mycity

OBGYN accused of unnecessary surgeries seeks September trial

Javaid Perwaiz of Chesapeake is accused of performing dozens of surgeries on women that the patients didn't actually need.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An OBGYN from Chesapeake who is accused of performing unnecessary surgeries is looking to speed up his trial.

Javaid Perwaiz is accused of performing dozens of surgeries on women that the patients didn't actually need.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, his defense is asking a judge if Perwaiz can stand trial in September. They argue the court's coronavirus restriction is "unconstitutional."

Perwaiz is facing more than 60 charges.

Some of the women he operated on told us the surgeries he performed led to major, long-term health problems. Some are now unable to have children.

Prosecutors say he conducted these surgeries from 2010 to November 2019.

RELATED: Chesapeake OBGYN accused of unnecessary surgeries faces 63 new federal charges

RELATED: Chesapeake OBGYN’s previous tax evasion case may have foreshadowed the future

RELATED: OBGYN accused of performing unnecessary surgeries pleads not guilty