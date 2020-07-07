OBGYN accused of unnecessary surgeries seeks September trial

Javaid Perwaiz of Chesapeake is accused of performing dozens of surgeries on women that the patients didn't actually need.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An OBGYN from Chesapeake who is accused of performing unnecessary surgeries is looking to speed up his trial.

Javaid Perwaiz is accused of performing dozens of surgeries on women that the patients didn't actually need.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, his defense is asking a judge if Perwaiz can stand trial in September. They argue the court's coronavirus restriction is "unconstitutional."

Perwaiz is facing more than 60 charges.

Some of the women he operated on told us the surgeries he performed led to major, long-term health problems. Some are now unable to have children.