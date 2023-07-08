Occupant who wasn't aware their home in Chesapeake was on fire rescued

Firefighters responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. for a possible fire in a home on Kennedy Street, in South Norfolk.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters in Chesapeake rescued a person from their burning home Saturday morning who apparently wasn't even aware their house was on fire.

According to a spokesperson for Chesapeake Fire Department, they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. for a possible fire in a home on Kennedy Street, about a block from Cascade Boulevard Park in South Norfolk.

A nearby resident reported seeing smoke in the window and that they believed there was someone inside the home.

The first firefighters who arrived on scene quickly entered the structure, and rescued the resident, who was apparently unaware the home was on fire.



The spokesperson said mutual aid units from Norfolk arrived and quickly put out the fire. The occupants said they wouldn't need any help from the Red Cross.