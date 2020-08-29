Off-duty Chesapeake firefighter rescues dog from garage fire

Firefighters rescued another dog found inside the home. No one was inside when the fire started. Both dogs are expected to be OK.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two dogs were rescued from a house fire in the Fentress area of Chesapeake on Saturday morning.

Chesapeake Fire Department crews were called to the fire in the 100 block of Downing Drive around 9:24 a.m. by an off-duty Chesapeake firefighter.

The off-duty firefighter was across the street when he heard a smoke alarm going off and could smell smoke.

He then heard a bark coming from the garage of the home. He forced the side door open and saw black smoke fill the garage. He crawled through the area and was able to find the dog in a cage.

The dog was rescued and turned over to crews responding to the fire.

When crews arrived on the scene they immediately began to put out the fire in the garage.

Crews searched the rest of the home where they found a second dog inside. The dog was also turned over to EMS crews that provided aid to both dogs.

The fire was out around 9:48 a.m.

No one was home when the fire started. Both dogs are expected to be OK.