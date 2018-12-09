CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A Chesapeake business was damaged early morning Wednesday, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called around 4:31 a.m. to a commercial fire alarm at Long Shots Billiards and Darts, 1125 S. Military Highway.

Chesapeake police arrived and found smoke coming from the building. The call was upgraded to a commercial structure fire.

Virginia Beach Fire Department also assisted.

Fire crews made entry into the structure and found a dryer that was on fire.

The fire was under control around 4:45 a.m. with the fire mostly contained to the dryer, and smoke damage throughout the building.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.

