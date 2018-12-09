CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A Chesapeake business was damaged early morning Wednesday, fire officials said.
Firefighters were called around 4:31 a.m. to a commercial fire alarm at Long Shots Billiards and Darts, 1125 S. Military Highway.
Chesapeake police arrived and found smoke coming from the building. The call was upgraded to a commercial structure fire.
Virginia Beach Fire Department also assisted.
Fire crews made entry into the structure and found a dryer that was on fire.
The fire was under control around 4:45 a.m. with the fire mostly contained to the dryer, and smoke damage throughout the building.
No firefighters were injured during the incident.
