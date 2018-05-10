CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — One person is dead after a vehicle burst into flames when it crashed into a ditch Friday, an official said.

Around 1 a.m., police responded to a vehicle in a ditch on South Battlefield Boulevard and Sandy Road, PIO Leo Kosinski said.

The vehicle was on fire and Chesapeake Fire Department extinguished the flames.

There was at least one person in the vehicle — they did not survive, Kosinski said.

He said there is "no word on if there were more people in the vehicle."

