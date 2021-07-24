One dead, three injured in accident on Ballahack Road in Chesapeake

This was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. When police got on scene, they found that two cars were involved. Two of the injured were children.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person is dead and three others - including two children - were injured in an accident that happened Saturday afternoon in Chesapeake.

According to a police spokesperson, they responded to a report of an accident at around 2:30 p.m to the 2100 block of Ballahack Road in a rural area in the southern part of the city. When they got on scene, they found that two cars were involved.

One - a white Dodge sedan - was flipped over in a ditch. The driver of that car was badly injured and members of both the Chesapeake Fire and Police Departments attempted to perform measures to save his life, but he ultimately died. His identity won't be released until his next of kin have been notified.

The other vehicle involved was a black Honda SUV, which was occupied by a female driver and two children. They were transported to a local hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

The preliminary investigation by police indicated that the Dodge sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed on Ballahack Road, lost control and entered the opposite lane of travel, striking the Honda SUV as it was traveling in the opposite direction.

Ballahack Road was closed in both directions while the investigation, conducted by the police department's CRASH team, took place.