CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — One person was displaced after a fire damage a house in Chesapeake, an official said.

Firefighters were called to a dryer fire around 12:29 p.m. on Colonial Way.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the back of a two-story townhouse.

A dryer on fire in the kitchen was found, and was extinguished by firefighters.

No one was injured and only one person was displaced.

