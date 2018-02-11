CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — One person was displaced after a fire damage a house in Chesapeake, an official said.
Firefighters were called to a dryer fire around 12:29 p.m. on Colonial Way.
Crews found heavy smoke coming from the back of a two-story townhouse.
A dryer on fire in the kitchen was found, and was extinguished by firefighters.
No one was injured and only one person was displaced.
Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.
© 2018 WVEC