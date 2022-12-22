One month after Chesapeake mass shooting, third employee files lawsuit against Walmart

The plaintiff, Briana Marie Tyler, is suing Walmart for $50 million.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The pain and grief of the Chesapeake mass shooting are still palpable one month after that devastating night.

Two days before Thanksgiving, a manager with the Walmart Supercenter off Sam's Circle opened fire in the breakroom killing six people and injuring several others.

The victims include 22-year-old Tyneka Johnson, 38-year-old Brian Pendleton, 70-year-old Randy Blevins, 52-year-old Kellie Pyle, 43-year-old Lorenzo Gamble, and 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron.

Since then, several employees have come forward to sue Walmart, claiming the mass shooting could have been prevented if Walmart leaders listened to previous complaints made against the gunman.

This includes Briana Marie Tyler, an employee with Walmart, who is suing for $50 million for negligent hiring and retention, and respondeat superior liability.

Tyler joins Walmart employees Donya Prioleau and James Kelly to sue Walmart in separate filings for the same amount.

In the nine-page lawsuit, Tyler says Walmart executives knew about the gunman's disturbing behavior months before the shooting. Leaders had initially demoted the shooter for weeks before ultimately reinstating him as a team lead.

Tyler said this decision directly resulted in the night of the mass shooting.

She details how the gunman chased her throughout the retail section of the store, firing bullets inches from her head. Later, when Tyler went home, she said she noticed the bullet holes through the hood of her jacket.

13News Now reached out to Walmart who released the following statement:

“The entire Walmart family is heartbroken by the loss of the valued members of our team. Our deepest sympathies go out to our associates and everyone impacted, including those who were injured. We are focused on supporting all our associates with significant resources, including counseling. We are reviewing the Complaints and will be responding as appropriate with the court.”