CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old on Sunday.

The Chesapeake Police Department said it received a call about a serious crash in the 700 block of Shell Road.

When officers arrived they found 18-year-old Trinity Reynolds from Chesapeake who was driving a white sedan when they ejected from the car.

Reyolds drove off the side of the road and hit a telephone pole when the crash occurred. They died there.