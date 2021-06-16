One person dead, three others injured after two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake

A pickup truck ran a red light at Battlefield Blvd. and Campostella Road, and hit a sedan. Police say alcohol may have played a role in the deadly crash.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are investigating a serious crash that left one person dead and several others injured Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. when police were called to a crash at the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Campostella Road.

Police said a four-door sedan was traveling on Campostella Road when a pickup truck traveling on Battlefield Boulevard North ran a red light and hit the sedan at the intersection.

The impact instantly killed one person in the sedan. Two other people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The truck driver was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Chesapeake Police believe that alcohol may play a factor in this fatal crash.