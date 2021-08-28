Resident displaced following house fire in Western Branch area of Chesapeake

Chesapeake and Suffolk fire crews responded to a house fire Friday just before midnight in the 4900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person had to leave their home in Chesapeake Friday night after it caught on fire.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it got a call around 11:27 p.m. about a fire in the 4900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. That's located in the Western Branch part of town.

According to firefighters, a person who was driving by in the area spotted the one-story home engulfed in flames and made the call.

Crews from Fire Station 11 got to the house in less than 10 minutes. They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof. No one was home when the fire broke out.

Other units including Suffolk Fire came on the scene to assist. The fire was under control just before 12 a.m.

Firefighters said there were no injuries from the incident. The person who lived there made arrangements to relocate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.