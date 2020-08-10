One person seriously hurt, four people displaced in house fire in Chesapeake

The fire completely damaged the home in the 1300 block of Poindexter Street. One person suffered serious burn injuries and is in the hospital.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One adult is seriously hurt and four people are displaced after a house fire in Chesapeake early Thursday morning.

Chesapeake Fire crews responded to the fire around 2:25 a.m. in the 1300 block of Poindexter Street. That's in the South Norfolk section of the city.

Fire crews found heavy flames coming from the two-story home.

All the residents were able to evacuate but one person suffered burn injuries and was taken to the hospital.

There were five pets in the house but only two dogs escaped safely. Fire crews continue to work on hot spots.

The house sustained significant damage from the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.