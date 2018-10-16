CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — One of two people who were inside a home at the time of a suspected natural gas explosion has died, the Chesapeake Fire Department said Tuesday.

A man and woman were critically injured following the explosion Sunday evening in the 2500 block of Lofurno Road, in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake. The resulting fire was so intense that it ignited trees in the yard and damaged neighboring houses.

Neighbors were able to pull the couple from the burning home and both were hospitalized. The fire department said one of the victims passed away Monday night at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Additionally, two firefighters and five other people were injured in the explosion and fire.

“We have determined that it is natural gas related,” said Lt. Anthony Barakat with the Chesapeake Fire Department. “Where specifically and how specifically is something we’re continuing to investigate here.”

Next-door neighbor Joseph Gandia described it as sounding like a bomb when the home exploded. Gandia said the explosion caused his own home catch on fire, so he got his family out and joined other people nearby to his neighbor’s home.

"I couldn’t watch her die and [be] buried under that stuff. She sits in her recliner all day, and everything was on top of her, and I had to pull like, this big piece of roof out of the way which was on fire, and we finally got in there and I was able to start moving rubble off of her," said Joseph. After pulling the woman out, Joseph said he went back to get her husband from the flames.

"The fire was so intense, like there was like really nothing you could do to try and get to the back. I love them. I can’t believe what I saw today, my whole house caught on fire, their house blew up... it was a lot to swallow," said Joseph.

The Gandia family house is now uninhabitable, and the Red Cross has given them a place to stay, temporarily. They are collecting donations via GoFundMe and Facebook. Joe Gandia said his family will make it through, somehow.

“We’re pretty sad right now, sad about our neighbors and their well-being,” he said. “But we’re a tight family and we love each other and we’re going to make it through this someway.”

