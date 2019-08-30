CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Operation Blessing is heading to Florida, just north of Orlando. The crews from Chesapeake are heading down to help ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

They're bringing food, debris cleanup supplies, hygiene supplies and a generator to help.

Once the Operation Blessing crew gets down there, they're hoping locals can come out to help.

So far, the organization has already been in touch with local churches in Florida to identify any needs that need to be met.

Blake Mueller with Operation Blessing said they're bringing down 200 volunteer shirts, hoping to find locals in Florida to help.

The crews are leaving Friday morning at 7:00 a.m.