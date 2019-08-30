CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Members of Operation Blessing hit the road for Florida on Friday morning. Their destination: just north of Orlando. The crews from Chesapeake are heading down to help ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

They're bringing food, debris cleanup supplies, hygiene supplies, and a generator to help.

Once the Operation Blessing crew gets there, they're hoping local volunteers can come out to help.

"After the hurricane makes landfall, Operation Blessing can be on the scene to help people to help people at their most critical time," said Director of U.S. Disaster Relief, Dan Moore.

He added, “It’s just going to be interesting to see what this hurricane does. We’re going to be praying that it dissipates, but we’re going to be prepared to be able to support communities in the state of Florida the best way that we can.”

So far, the organization has already been in touch with local churches in Florida to identify any needs that need to be met.

Blake Mueller with Operation Blessing said they're bringing down 200 volunteer shirts, hoping to find locals in Florida to help.

The crews are left Friday at 7 a.m.

