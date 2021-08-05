Driver hurt after tractor-trailer overturns in Chesapeake

The driver is expected to be OK. State Police have charged him with reckless driving.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A truck driver has been charged with reckless driving after his tractor-trailer overturned on an interstate off-ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia State Police said.

The single-vehicle accident happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on the southbound I-664 ramp to eastbound Route 58.

Troopers said the driver, 39-year-old Andre Gaines of Chesapeake, drove his tractor-trailer too fast on the ramp and lost control of the trailer as a result. The trailer pulled to the left side, causing it and the truck to overturn.