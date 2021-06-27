S. Battlefield Blvd. closes at Water Treatment Plant following vehicle crash in Chesapeake

The city's public works department said the road closed after a vehicle crash occurred in the 3700 block of South Battlefield Boulevard.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — City officials say a section of Battlefield Boulevard is closed off to traffic after a crash occurred Sunday afternoon.

Chesapeake police said it got a call Sunday, June 27 around 2 p.m. about a vehicle crash that happened in the 3700 block of South Battlefield Boulevard.

The road is closed at the Water Treatment Plant, according to a tweet from Chesapeake Public Works.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Battlefield Blvd S is CLOSED at the Water Treatment Plant due to an accident. Tolls on the Rt 168 Expwy will be lifted until the road reopens. No ETA for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) June 27, 2021

One witness told 13News Now that two people may have been injured from the crash which appeared to have involved a pick-up truck. There's currently no confirmation on those injuries.

According to city officials, the tolls on Highway 168 will be lifted until the road reopens. This means drivers will not be charged during that time, but there is no word on what time the reopening will happen.