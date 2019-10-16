CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Owe for an overdue book at Chesapeake Public Library? The library is allowing its patrons to pay off fines with canned goods this month.

For each non-perishable food item you bring in from Oct. 15 through Nov. 12, $1 in overdue fines will be reduced from your account.

All food donations will benefit the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia.

Visit Chesapeake Public Library's website for more information.

